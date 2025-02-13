20:55 by CITE Have your say: Zimbabwe braces for HIV resurgence as US Aid evaporates

Rumbidzai, a sex worker from the bustling settlement of Epworth in Harare, has been taking antiretroviral drugs since 2017. For over two years, the mother of three has relied on mobile clinics that regularly visit her community to offer vital services such as ARVs, as well as condoms and HIV testing.