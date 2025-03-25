BILL WATCH

Open Committee Meetings This Week
There are 11 open Committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below. In addition, the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion will be holding public hearings on the Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill; times and venues of these hearings are also set out below.
“Open” in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Two committees will be undertaking field visits:
- The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights will be visiting prisons throughout the country. The public is not invited to attend these visits.
- The Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care will be visiting Sally Mugabe Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare, on Monday 24th March between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Monday 24th March at 10 am
Public Accounts Committee
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on issues raised in the Ministry’s audited accounts for 2023.
Venue: Committee Room 15, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24 March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Defence on the Ministry’s 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 10:30 am
Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry on the Ministry’s 2024 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports.
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the Ministry’s 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 14, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, the Vehicle Inspection Dept and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe on road carnage in the country.
Venue: Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Transmedia Corp and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe on the mandate and operations of community radio stations.
Venue: Committee Room 12, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Oral evidence from the Ministries of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Skills Audit and Development on their 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Reports.
Venue: Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development on its 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th March at 2 pm
Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS
Oral evidence from the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research Zimbabwe on access to HIV and sexual reproductive health services for sex workers.
Venue: Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care
Oral evidence from:
- the Christian Legal Society of Zimbabwe on a petition regarding community care givers
- the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the impact of United States executive orders on public health in Zimbabwe.
Venue: Committee Room 14, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on:
- the Ministry’s plans to upgrade irrigation infrastructure in Zimbabwe
- the Ministry’s 2024 third quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Public Hearings on Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill
Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion on the Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill [link]:
Bulawayo Province
Date: Tuesday 25th March
Venue: Selbourne Hotel, Bulawayo
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday.
Harare Province
Date: Friday 28th March
Venue: Cresta Jameson Hotel, Harare
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Manicaland Province
Date: Thursday 27th March
Venue: Civic Centre Hall, Mutare
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 midday
Mashonaland Central Province
Date: Friday 28th March
Venue: Chipadze Hall, Bindura
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Masvingo Province
Date: Wednesday 26th March
Venue: Charles Austin Theatre, Masvingo
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Midlands Province
Date: Monday 24th March
Venue: Gweru Theatre, Gweru
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
