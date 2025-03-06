BULAWAYO – Police have arrested a drug dealer in Bulawayo who was found with 1.9 kilograms of crystal meth.
Tigors Tyron Seigfried, 39, was arrested at his home on Chemford Road in Matsheumhlope suburb.
In a statement, national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasised their commitment to combating drug and substance abuse, urging the public to report illegal activities in their communities.
Police said Seigfried’s arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against the illicit drug trade especially in urban areas where the issue has been escalating.
The ZRP also warned that it will intensify efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks operating within the country.