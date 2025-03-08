Calls for policy reform and dialogue as GBV cases rise in Zimbabwe

These concerns were raised during an event hosted by Plan International Zimbabwe at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo on Wednesday.
Held under the theme “Addressing Gender-Based Violence through Music, Arts, and Sports,” the event featured the premiere of the music video Boys, Boys, Boys by Denmark-based musician Iris Gold.
Participants at the event stressed the importance of intergenerational conversations to address the root causes of GBV.
“You will find that this is mostly about generational trauma,” said one attendee. “Some people who grow up in violent households become violent themselves because that is the only life they know.”
“There is a need for intergenerational discussions to help people heal from their past and make better choices in the present and future.”
Others called for stricter policies to deter GBV perpetrators and ensure justice for victims.
“Advocacy information must reach everyone,” said the Director of Zizo Motion Pictures, one of Plan International Zimbabwe’s implementing partners.
“We need to increase conversations around GBV and push together for change. We cannot turn a blind eye to victims because if we do, this issue will eventually affect us all.”
Acting Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, urged the public to reflect on the growing GBV crisis and take action.
“Statistics are rising instead of falling. Last year, 47 men in Bulawayo died by suicide due to GBV-related issues. Currently, we receive four to five GBV cases per day—it is worrying,” she said.
“We need to act now. Women are increasingly becoming perpetrators too, killing their husbands and children in GBV-related incidents.”
She also noted that many victims initially report GBV cases but later withdraw them due to threats, allowing perpetrators to act with impunity.