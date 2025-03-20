COSTA NAVARINO, Greece — Olympic gold medalist Kirsty Coventry arrived in Greece on Sunday, the nation where she first etched her name into Olympic history two decades ago, now aiming to create fresh milestones as she gears up for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election.
The election will be held during the 144th IOC Session, set to take place in Costa Navarino, Greece, from March 19 to 21, 2025, with the opening ceremony scheduled for March 18 in Ancient Olympia.
The session will mark a historic moment as the IOC elects its 10th president to succeed Thomas Bach. Coventry, who won three medals at the Athens 2004 Olympics, is among seven candidates vying for the role.
The order of candidates, determined by a draw conducted in November 2024, includes HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Kirsty Coventry, Lord Sebastian Coe, and Morinari Watanabe.
Coventry expressed her excitement about returning to Greece, calling it a “very symbolic” moment. “Being back in Greece is special,” she said. “It’s where I won my first Olympic medals, and it brings back incredible memories. This country holds a significant place in my journey as an athlete and an IOC member.”
As the election approaches, Coventry shared her optimism about the future of the Olympic Movement. “I feel positive about the upcoming elections,” she said.
“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with IOC members, listening to their perspectives, and understanding our shared vision for the future. My long-standing involvement in the IOC has allowed me to build strong relationships, and I remain committed to serving the Olympic Movement with integrity and dedication.”
If elected, Coventry has pledged to prioritize collaboration and engagement with key stakeholders, including IOC members, International Federations, National Olympic Committees, and sponsors.
“If I am entrusted with the role of IOC President, my priority will be to engage with all key stakeholders: IOC members, International Federations, National Olympic Committees, and our valued sponsors, to ensure a seamless transition. Having chaired multiple commissions and been actively involved in the IOC’s work for years, I am ready to lead from day one,” she said.
At 41, the youngest candidate in the race, Coventry is seeking to achieve another milestone—becoming the first female and first African president of the IOC.
The newly elected IOC President will serve an eight-year term, steering the organisation through the next phase of its global mission. The election will take place by secret ballot on March 20, 2025, the second full day of the IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.