HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)lawmakers Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta were Friday convicted for participating in an unlawful gathering in 2023.
Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa found the two guilty alongside three other party activists Monica Mukwands, Aletta Viremai and Lancelot Tungwarara following a full trial.
The activists were all remanded out of custody awaiting their sentencing on Monday.
A total of 20 suspects were cleared of wrongdoing with the magistrate noting that they were caught in a dragnet arrest.
Rakafa said the state proved that Chibaya and his accomplices indeed mobilised for a gathering and were also wearing their party regalia at the time of their arrest.
The state proved that on January 14, 2023, the 25, including those who were acquitted, gathered at Machingauta’s home for a CCC political party members’ presidential assembly meeting in Budiriro high density suburb, Harare.
The invitation was authored and circulated on various social media platforms by Tungwarara.
The five, who were convicted were wearing CCC regalia that include caps, helmets and T-shirts, gathered at Machingauta’s home after an invitation sent via social media platforms.
While at the gathering, they chanted the common CCC slogan, “Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023 Chamisa chete chete” meaning “let the boy get in, 2023 Chamisa only”, according to the State.
Police in Budiriro received a tip-off over the gathering and went to investigate.
Upon arrival, the police observed that their conduct was disturbing the peace of a section of members of the public.
The police ordered them to disperse but they resisted, leading to their arrest, prosecutors told the court during trial.