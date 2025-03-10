Commemorating #IWD2025 in Zimbabwe!

Today, Team Europe joined thousands in Zimunya, Manicaland, for Zimbabwe’s national International Women’s Day commemoration, marking 30 years since #Beijing30—a historic moment to accelerate progress, strengthen policies, and drive lasting change.
Hon. Minister Monica Mutsvangwa officially launched this year’s celebrations under the theme: “For all women and girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment.”
Speaking on behalf of Team Europe, 🇸🇪 Ambassador Per Lindgärde reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to gender equality:
“Today is not just a celebration but a call to action. Let us work together to ensure gender equality becomes a lived reality for all women and girls.”
As we celebrate, let’s continue to push for real and lasting change—ensuring that every woman, every girl, everywhere has the rights, opportunities, and empowerment they deserve.