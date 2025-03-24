Fogging system stops thieves in their tracks

It is a device that emits a dense fog that is deployed so rapidly that thieves and anyone else in the room will within seconds be unable to see anything, even their own hands.
“What you cannot see you cannot steal. Nor can you succeed in seeing the safe or any valuables there may be. The best you can do is to try to find your way out of the room. That’s not easy when you can’t even see your own body or anyone else in the room,” said Safeguard Alarms managing director Reason Chitiva.
Another option, he said, was a similar device that emits pepper spray, making it impossible for would-be thieves to execute their plans, as the pepper spray gets into their eyes and throat, forcing them to abandon their mission.
Both can be connected to an existing alarm system or be installed as a stand-alone device. It operates seamlessly alongside traditional security systems, enhancing their capabilities.
“The fogging system that we install can last for up to 20 minutes, which is more than enough time for our reaction team to reach and secure the premises before the fog clears,” Mr Chitiva said.
He said the system, when triggered, can discharge up to 1400 cubic metres of dense fog in less than one minute. It can be calibrated to suit the size of the room.
It is ideal for protecting retail stores, cash offices, server rooms, bank vaults, garages and even residential properties, particularly rooms where money or safes are kept, he said. It can prevent robberies not only of money in safes but of other valuables.
“Fuel stations have frequently been targeted by robbers. The fogging or pepper spray system could foil attempts to steal money from a safe or vault at such premises.
“Server rooms, as well as cash offices, need to be protected. The fogging or pepper spray system provides a unique means of protecting them.
“In retail businesses the system can be used to protect high-value merchandise from theft, especially in after-hours break-ins. In the healthcare industry it can be used to ensure the safety of sensitive medical equipment and controlled substances,” Mr Chitiva said.
“The fogging system is an advanced security device that prevents thieves from carrying out their mission by completely obscuring their vision. Everything, even other people in the room, disappears from their sight within seconds.
“Yet the fog does no harm to anyone in the room. It is composed of a proprietary formula that is completely safe for humans, animals and electronics. It leaves no residue and dissipates naturally,” Mr Chitiva said.
He added that the fogging system can even be installed where there is food as there are food-grade fog fluids specifically designed for environments involving food or food substances and certified for food contact, making them suitable for use in food and beverage departments.
“Once an intrusion is detected, whether through motion sensors, door triggers or glass break alarms, the fogging system activates and releases a dense, non-toxic fog into the protected area. This fog can fill a room within seconds, reducing visibility to almost zero.
“The intruder is taken by surprise and immediately disoriented, creating a critical window of time for response teams to act and for people on the premises to move to safety. By delivering instant, non-lethal action against intruders, the fogging system takes security to a new level.
“The pepper spray option also obscures the vision of would-be robbers as it gets into their eyes, causing them to close or rub them to try to avoid the stinging sensation. When it gets into their throat they end up with a choking feeling and are likely to abandon their mission,” he added.
“Alarms react to an intrusion, notifying the property owner and security response teams of a likely intrusion. A fogging or pepper spray device connected to your alarm system stops the intruders in their tracks, fighting back as it were, as well as alerting those on the property and your security response team of the security breach.
“The system requires low energy to operate. The fog or pepper spray cartridges are disposable and easy to replace.
“The systems can be integrated with Safeguard’s Ajax hi-tech wireless security system that is easy to install and use and can be operated from your phone, no matter where you are,” Mr Chitiva added.
“As security needs continue to evolve, technologies such as the fogging or pepper spray system are proving to be indispensable.
“By combining the strengths of traditional alarms with the tangible impact of a fogging or pepper spray system, property owners can enjoy a layered approach to security that leaves little room for vulnerabilities,” Mr Chitiva added.Post published in: Featured