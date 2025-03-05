Harare Open Mic returns

The open mic, a platform that provides space for artists to experiment with the stage, has been running for the past five years and is becoming a popular space especially for young artists who are trying to grow their brand, gain confidence with the stage as well as network with other artists from different genres.
The organiser of the open mic, Batsirai Chigama says, “I remember a time when this kind of space was offered to us by the Book Cafe. It was a space filled with innumerable opportunities for networking, collaboration and finding one’s feet and voice as a young artist. I feel it is a critical space that offers development of a artist before they hit the big stages. It thrills me to be able to open up possibilities for growth and nurture talent that will one day be big and gracing other different platforms.”
This year, Harare Open Mic has once again partnered with The Garden, One Billion Rising and over thirty two artists who are coming through to perform on the day. Art forms represented include music, comedy, poetry, dance and theatre.
Billed to perform are young and promising poets such as Tadana Nakai, Yvonne Matanhire. These will be supported by more seasoned poets such as Shingirai Manyengavana, Takudzwa Goniwa, Khadijah Finesse, Tamika, Momo Size and Tawanda Vombo.
Young and rising mbira player Aripheleng Kwela is expected to thrill the audience with her powerful voice along side hip-hop star D-Blok, AneUnhu Gwatidzo, Tendai Mhlanga, Nicole Livet, The Breeze and many more young voices coming through to perform at Harare Open Mic for the first time.
Chigama says that the registration was oversubscribed and many others who had wanted to perform could not be accommodated in the March edition. “It is encouraging to see the hunger in the young artists to perform and I hope resources permitting I can be able to organise more regular sessions so that more artists can benefit from this initiative.”
“Harare Open Mic offers an easy laid back family outing. If you have a child, friend or just someone you know who may benefit from being in this space, bring them along, they may learn a thing or two and be inspired to explore more of their talent,” said Chigama