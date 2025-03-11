Harare Owed Over ZiG5 Billion By Ratepayers

Kusangaya revealed this information during the launch of a new effort to collect overdue payments in Harare on Monday morning.
He pointed out that, unlike in the past when businesses owed most of the money, now a large portion of the debt is from residents. Said Kusangaya:
Council is being owed a lot of money out there, we are being owed over ZiG5 billion and this amount is not a joke.
Unlike in the past, a huge amount of the money is coming from residents who are not paying their rates and bills.
This time residents owe us around ZiG3 billion whereas the remainder is coming from commerce and industry.
He said that there are several key revenue streams where the council needs to improve its collection efforts to address the growing debt.