HWANGE – A Hwange man who broke into a woman’s bedroom naked has been jailed for his bizarre actions.
The cheeky burglar was named as Marshal Comfort Nyathi, aged 24, from Lwendulu village, Hwange.
During his trial, the court heard that Nyathi broke into the woman’s bedroom in the early hours of March 4, 2025.
According to prosecutors, the victim had retired to bed at her home around 9PM on March 3, 2025, ensuring all windows and doors were locked.
“The offender gained entry to her bedroom at approximately 1:40 AM by opening a window, placing a brick underneath it, and climbing through.
“He entered the room naked. The woman was awakened as the man was attempting to pull down her shorts,” said the national Prosecuting Authority on its X handle.
“The man apologised and identified himself, professing his love for her.
“The victim, while pretending to be calm, turned on a light and took a picture of the man. He attempted to escape through the window, but she prevented him. He eventually fled through the window after she alerted her mother. The victim then made a police report.”
For his actions, Nyathi was convicted and jailed for 18 months by a Hwange magistrate who found him guilty for aggravated unlawful entry and indecent assault.