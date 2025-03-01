HARARE – Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga is set to appeal his Friday bail denial by Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima who remanded to scribe in custody to 14 March 2025.
Mhlanga is accused of transmitting information that incites violence following interviews with Blessed Geza, a war veteran currently challenging Mnangagwa’s presidency.
Geza went into hiding after the police issued a statement stating that he is facing arrest for inciting public violence among other charges.
On Friday, Gwitima turned down his bail application ruling that the prominent journalist was likely to reoffend and interfere with witnesses who include his juniors at work.
The magistrate also said releasing Mhlanga will result in civil unrest and jeopardise peace in Zimbabwe.
“What is an issue is not that the applicant gathered and disseminated information. It is that information which he gathered which was intended to incite public violence,” the magistrate said.
“If granted bail, he is likely to interfere. Of critical importance some of the witnesses have not been recorded hence his release will jeopardize investigations.
“What clearly emerges is that disseminated messages will incite violence. Any interpretation to the contrary will be incorrect.
“Accordingly, the release of the accused will put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security.
“In the circumstances, it is the court’s finding that the state has managed to give compelling reasons justifying the continued detention of the accused person. Accordingly, bail is denied,” the magistrate ruled.
Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike said they are not happy with the ruling.
Mhike said an appeal will be filed at the High Court.
“We had really hoped for a positive outcome. While we accept the decision, we must make it clear that we strongly disagree with the conclusion and the determination made by the court.
“Accordingly, we have been instructed to appeal this decision as soon as possible,” Mhike said in an interview with journalists after the ruling.
AMH publisher, Trevor Ncube, who attended court in solidarity with his senior employee, said he is the one who should be in the dock instead.
He also accused President Mnangagwa of capturing the courts adding that Mhlanga’s situation was a sad time for Zimbabwean media.
“Blessed is not AMH. He’s just a journalist practising his profession, which is constitutionally protected, just like you guys are doing here, broadcasting to the public at home.
“You can’t be accused of inciting the public for broadcasting what I’m saying right now.
“I am the one who should be brought before the courts, not the journalists who transmit the information. So, I’m disappointed in that regard, but this is reality that we are in right now,” Ncube said.
Meanwhile, in a hand written letter from his prison cell, Mhlanga said his intimidation shall come to pass adding that his arrest has bolstered him to do more.
“There is a mile of difference between writing about injustice and experiencing it. My friends and I now have the benefit of it both. L Madhuku says law is law coz its law. Just or unjust. My experience teaches me that an unjust law is no law.
“Dear friends, prison is meant to break you. It is meant to change you. I have learnt quite to the contrary. Prison makes you more resolute. I am stronger and I identify more with you than ever before.
“They say when you are arrested, you are alone. That’s not true. I was never alone, your voices were with me. I stood proud in dark hours. My wife, my family were with me. I thank you.
“To those behind my persecution, including prosecution aiding and baking injustice, I wish to say the sun will set. It won’t last forever,” he said.