CHIPINGE – A Chipinge man brutally murdered his wife in maize field before gathering her belongings which he burnt near her body.
The shock incident, according the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) happened on 25 February this year.
It is alleged that the suspect, who had been away from home for 18 days, met his wife at Siyachipo car wash in Cipinge and accused her of infidelity.
“This accusation led to a brutal assault, which continued all the way to their home,” NPA said.
“Despite attempts by their landlord to intervene, the accused continued to assault his wife and even attacked her friend. The assault persisted as the accused took his wife to the maize fields, where he ultimately assaulted her until she died.
“In an attempt to cover up the crime, the accused used a blanket and white cloth to cover his wife’s body. He then returned home, gathered some belongings, and burned them near the crime scene. The body was discovered on the 1st of March 2025, by a resident who was visiting her maize fields.”
Following the incident, the suspect was arrested by detectives at Holland Business Centre in Chipinge on 12 March.
The accused was remanded in custody to 28 March after appearing before a Chipinge court facing murder.