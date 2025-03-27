HARARE -The ministry of primary and secondary education has denounced a directive requiring school children to contribute $1 each towards the 2025 Independence Day celebrations in Nembudziya, calling it unauthorised and without basis.
The March 25 directive issued by the Gweru District Schools Inspector Tranos Mahlokozera and sent to the provincial education director for Midlands province instructed school heads to deposit the collected funds into a Better Schools Programme of Zimbabwe account.
The funds, Mahkokozera said, were intended for the purchase of regalia, food, and fuel for the 205 students, 20 teachers, and 138 school heads from the province expected to attend the commemorations on April 18.
The directive stated: “The district is requesting all schools to conduct a once-off civics event in order to purchase regalia, food, and fuel, including unforeseen costs, for the Nembudziya Independence celebrations.”
The ministry of primary and secondary education has swiftly distanced itself from this directive.
In a statement issued on March 26, the ministry clarified that the government had already secured sufficient funding through the national budget for all Independence Day commemorations, including those planned for Gokwe, and that no additional financial contributions were required from schools, learners, parents, or community members.
“The letter issued by the Gweru District Schools Inspector requesting such contributions is unauthorised, unwarranted, and without basis in ministry policy,” the statement read.
“The ministry condemns any attempt to impose financial burdens on learners or institutions for national events.”
The ministry said it had launched an immediate inquiry into the matter, stating that the official responsible will be required to explain their actions, which contravene established protocols. Disciplinary measures will be taken where necessary.
“All school heads, teachers, and stakeholders are instructed to disregard the directive. No payments should be solicited or collected for this purpose. Any individual or institution pressured to contribute is urged to report the matter directly to the ministry,” the statement emphasised.
“Independence Day remains a moment of national unity, and we urge all citizens to participate freely in celebrations without undue financial obligations.”