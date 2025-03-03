Mnangagwa regime deliberately twisting facts to justify Mhlanga persecution

While Muswere insists that the government respects press freedom, he simultaneously appears to defend Mhlanga’s arrest on so-called “national security” grounds—an argument that crumbles under scrutiny.
If Mhlanga truly transmitted information that incited violence, caused damage to property, or called for the unconstitutional overthrow of a democratically elected government, why has the state failed to provide specific details of what exactly he allegedly broadcast?
Instead of transparency, we are left with vague allegations and sweeping justifications—tactics characteristic of regimes that use “national security” as a pretext to suppress dissent.
A key question remains: if the government genuinely believes that certain statements incited violence and posed a security threat, why has it not arrested Blessed Geza, the ZANU-PF Central Committee member whose comments Mhlanga merely reported?
Logic dictates that the person who actually made the allegedly incendiary remarks should be the first to face legal scrutiny.
Arresting the journalist who conducted the interview instead of the interviewee exposes the government’s true motive—silencing the press, not enforcing the law.
Even if we accept the government’s argument that the transmission of Geza’s statements was unlawful, why was Mhlanga, a mere journalist, targeted rather than his employer, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), which owns Heart and Soul TV, the actual broadcaster of the content?
If authorities were acting in good faith, the investigation would have started with AMH’s executives rather than an individual reporter.
Even AMH owner Trevor Ncube made the same remarks soon after Mhlanga was denied bail last Friday.
This selective enforcement of the law reveals a dangerous pattern: rather than dealing with the alleged source of the “threat,” the government prefers to intimidate journalists.
This ensures that the media remains fearful of reporting on politically sensitive issues, particularly criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Muswere’s claims about respecting media freedom ring hollow when juxtaposed with the treatment of Mhlanga.
If the government truly “jealously guards” press freedom, why has it failed to uphold journalists’ constitutional rights under Sections 61 and 62 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and access to information?
The reality is that Zimbabwean authorities use ambiguous laws to criminalize journalism, all while pretending to uphold democratic principles.
The charge against Mhlanga—under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act—criminalizes “unlawful transmission of data messages intended to incite violence.”
However, the law is vague, lacking precise definitions of what constitutes “unlawful transmission” or “intent to incite violence.”
Such legal ambiguity enables authorities to arbitrarily target journalists for simply doing their job.
Denying Mhlanga bail further exposes the government’s bad faith.
If the state has a strong case against him, it should be able to prove it in court without resorting to prolonged detention.
Instead, the judiciary appears complicit in using legal mechanisms to punish and intimidate journalists before any trial even begins.
The real danger of Mhlanga’s persecution lies in its broader impact on Zimbabwe’s media landscape.
By criminalizing journalistic work, the Mnangagwa administration is sending a clear message: any journalist who amplifies dissenting voices risks imprisonment.
This fosters an environment of self-censorship, where reporters avoid politically sensitive topics for fear of government retaliation.
Such repression does not merely affect journalists—it directly undermines the public’s right to information.
When independent media is silenced, citizens are deprived of critical insights into governance, corruption, and political accountability.
A democracy cannot function properly when those in power dictate what the public is allowed to know.
The assault on press freedom is not going unnoticed.
Zimbabwe has consistently ranked among the worst countries for media freedom, as reported by organizations like Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists.
By arbitrarily detaining journalists, the government is reinforcing Zimbabwe’s reputation as an authoritarian state intolerant of criticism.
This has tangible consequences.
Repression of the press discourages foreign investment, as investors associate media restrictions with broader governance failures and lack of transparency.
It also undermines Zimbabwe’s efforts to re-engage with the international community and global organizations that prioritize human rights and democratic governance.
Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s persecution of journalists violates international treaties it has signed, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR).
The government’s actions contradict its own legal commitments, exposing its rhetoric about democracy as a façade.
The government’s handling of Mhlanga’s case is not about law enforcement—it is about silencing those who expose the growing cracks in Mnangagwa’s rule.
The real threat to Zimbabwe’s stability is not journalists like Mhlanga but the government’s own inability to tolerate criticism and its reliance on authoritarian tactics to cling to power.
If Zimbabwe is to progress towards genuine democracy, it must abandon this pattern of repression.
Journalism is not a crime.
The role of the press is to inform the public, not to serve as a mouthpiece for those in power.
Mhlanga’s persecution is a warning to all who dare to hold the government accountable.
Zimbabweans must resist the normalization of press repression and demand the protection of their fundamental freedoms.
Silencing journalists will not erase the truth.
It will only delay the inevitable reckoning that awaits a government increasingly out of touch with its own people.
