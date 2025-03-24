Newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry celebrated on return home to Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry arrived Sunday in her home country of Zimbabwe to a hero’s welcome as her victory is celebrated as a national milestone.
The southern African country has faced years of isolation and sanctions by the United States and other Western nations.
The 41-year-old Coventry, who is also Zimbabwe’s sports minister, was the only female candidate in the IOC presidency race and became the first woman and first African to be elected head of the global Olympic movement.
She beat six other candidates in the vote in Greece on Thursday, including the head of world track and field, the head of international cycling and a member of Jordan’s royal family.
“It’s not just my success, it is our success. We broke down barriers,” Coventry said in Zimbabwe.
Dancers in animal fur kilts and head gear made from bird feathers stomped the ground as part of a traditional African folklore dance to the sound of trumpets and drums to welcome Coventry home as she arrived at an airport in the capital, Harare. Dozens of others, including female cricketers, young karatekas and children in school uniform cheered loudly.
“Men have dominated sport for so long, I am thrilled that one of our own is now at the very top where she can tackle the issues affecting women in sports,” said Abigail Madera, a female boxing referee.