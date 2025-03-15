Opposition councillor set free after Zim makes tik-tok-related arrest

He had been in detention for the past two days after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Councillor Maukazuva, who was represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was arrested by ZRP officers on Wednesday 12 March 2025, where he was accused of insulting President Mnangagwa, when he allegedly forwarded a Tiktok video clip on Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association WhatsApp group, showing a woman allegedly criticising President Mnangagwa for reportedly mismanaging the economy and also passing on some insulting messages against the ruling ZANU PF political party leader.
But on Friday 14 March 2025, prosecutors from the NPA withdrew charges against Councillor Maukazuva on the basis that they had not first obtained a certificate to prosecute from the Prosecutor-General, authorising them to take legal action against the opposition political party Councillor.
According to prosecutors, Councillor Maukazuva allegedly undermined authority of or insulted President Mnangagwa, when he allegedly circulated a Tiktok video clip containing some derogatory and vulgar language reportedly uttered by an unidentified woman, who was criticising the country’s leader.
Prosecutors claimed that Councillor Maukazuva's conduct of allegedly forwarding the Tiktok video clip of the unidentified woman making some disparaging remarks against President Mnangagwa, including accusing him of bringing "misfortunes" among Zimbabweans and urging him to relinquish power to a "young person", was unlawful.