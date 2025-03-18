Police officer in court for fatal shooting of CID detective

Constable Nomore Muradzikwa (37), stationed at Hillside Police Station, was brought before Bulawayo Magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Tuesday afternoon.
He was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Represented by Tinashe Tashaya of Sengweni Legal Services, Muradzikwa was remanded in custody until April 1.
The prosecution, led by Nkanyezi Xaba, detailed the events of March 6, 2025, when Muradzikwa and Detective Constable Cassandra Hove were part of a team pursuing armed robbery suspects in Pumula South.
According to the State, Muradzikwa was armed with a CZ pistol (serial number BSAP 44) when he advanced toward Fikile Ncube (26), a robbery suspect under investigation by CID Homicide.
“He cocked his firearm and fired a shot, hitting Ncube on the left elbow. The bullet then ricocheted and struck Hove in the chest, killing her,” Xaba told the court.
Initially, police believed Hove had been shot by armed robbers during the operation. However, in a shocking turn of events, Muradzikwa later admitted to firing the fatal shot.
Hove was a member of Bulawayo’s elite all-female CID unit, Team Lozikeyi.
She was laid to rest on March 10 at her rural home in Mberengwa.