HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed grave concern over the increasing cases of child sexual abuse and rape across the country, urging parents, guardians, and the community at large to take immediate action in safeguarding minors.
In a statement on Wednesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi highlighted that many of these crimes are being committed by individuals who are supposed to provide care and protection to children.
Among the perpetrators are parents, siblings, uncles, guardians, and other close relatives. Strangers have also been reported to lure minors using various deceptive tactics, including offering sweets, money, drinks, and transport.
“There have been disturbing reports of young girls being sexually abused by landlords and individuals they share accommodation with, particularly in urban areas. Some so-called prophets have also been implicated, luring minors through their guardians under the pretext of offering assistance,” Nyathi stated.
The police further condemned instances where parents or guardians either assist perpetrators or cover up such crimes, warning that those found guilty of obstructing justice will face legal consequences.
The statement cited specific cases illustrating the alarming trend. In one incident, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect in a bushy area near Bravoland Mine Compound in Mberengwa on February 25.
Another case in Mutawatawa, Murewa, involved a 13-year-old girl who was raped by her 36-year-old uncle in September 2024, with the case only reported to police on February 26 this year.
Similarly, Lusulu Police Station recorded an incident where a 14-year-old girl was sexually abused by her uncle from February to November 2024.
The abuse was initially covered up, only coming to light when the victim developed health complications.
The police have called on the public, religious institutions, and traditional leaders to actively participate in awareness campaigns against child sexual abuse. Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases to the authorities.
“Members of the public are implored to join hands with the Police in the fight against child sexual abuse. Police urges members of the public to be vigilant vigilance and to take necessary precautions to protect children….Cases should be reported to the nearest police station or through the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197,” Nyathi said.