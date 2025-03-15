10:18 by Ngomakurira Have your say: PROMISE AND TERROR

To live without hope is a terrible thing. Life imprisonment without a possibility of release, tedious physical work from morning to night, incurable illness and a whole range of other human experiences – all can crush the human spirit. Viktor Frankl survived a Nazi concentration camp and later wrote, in Man’s Search for Meaning, “Those who have a 'why' to live, can bear with almost any 'how'.” If you can see a meaning in what you are living day after day, your will survive and even relish your experience.