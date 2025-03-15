Abram (later Abraham) was plucked out of his routine in Ur, an ancient city in Iraq, by being given a startling promise by God. ‘You will have descendants as many as the starts of heaven.’ He questions God and there follows a strange ritual which ends with Abram falling into a deep sleep ‘and terror seized him’. Fast forward, and we find Jesus in the garden of Olives, with his companions in a deep sleep around him, and he is ‘filled with terror’. There was a prelude to this; Luke has told us earlier about those same companions on a mountain, drowsy and afraid.
As we go deeper into Lent, we see the promise to Abraham fulfilled in the offering of Jesus. The Son of Man knew that promise would cost him a cruel death – and it terrified him. The disciples did not know what was going on. It was a mercy, really, that they didn’t. They could not have taken it in. They continued confused and fearful to the end. It was only when he showed himself to them after he rose from the death, that they realised and ‘they stood there dumbfounded’.
Lent is laced through with this promise – and terror. It is like an explosion to end all explosions. We know the experience in our own small – and not so small – ways. We might have been promised a place at secondary school or university. We are delighted but there is some ‘terror’. What will it be like? Will I manage? Or we are given a demanding job. It can be frightening. When Augustine became bishop of Hippo, he tells us he was terrified. A responsible position is not something to ‘enjoy’ – though many fall for its allure. It should fill us with terror. Can I rise to this call? Can I give all I have? Many people’s happiness depends on my answer.
16 March 2025 Sunday 2 C Gen 15:5…18 Ph 3:17-4:1 Lk 9:28-36