Pudungwane Nominated for Sports Awards in Botswana

1. -3rd Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Awards-
HE FOR SHE CHAMPION
(Men contributing to women sports in Botswana)
Pudungwane Lesole – Chess
Ofentse Bakwadi – Karate
Collar Mosimakoko – Athletics
2. – 44th BNSC Sports Awards –
COACH OF THE YEAR
FI Pudungwane Lesole – Chess
Coach Dose Mosimanyane – Athletics
Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi – Karate
Personally the year 2024 was the most testing mentally..I had way too many chess projects on my hands…got overwhelmed at one point, had to dissaper on socials just to detox and save my mind. Indeed when you pray for the rain boy you better get your boots ready because it comes with mud.
The only thing that was keeping me sane was coaching, especially at major events that mattered the most; we managed to maintain dominance in National youth events, podium finish at regional and continental space, assisted the country to be ranked overall number 3 in Africa and got FIDE – International Chess Federation tittles.
I have introspected and gathered some strength during the festive season. We are ready to try again this year…a little bit harder, smarter and allow the good Lord to lead the way.
To my local and international superiors…THANK YOU, lets crack on with more work. IT CAN ONLY GET BETTER.
-CROSS CULTURE GIRLS – BOTSWANA is up and running smoothly.
– THE GIFT OF CHESS – BOTSWANA is resuming its distributions next month(We are going deep north). We still have more than 700 chess sets to donate.
-BUSINESS MEETS CHESS & KIDS – continues to impact the local chess scene.
– GABS CITY CHESS – We have Spartan Bishops in Kimberly, 23-25 May.
– MOMBASA AFRICAN SCHOOLS – is very much in the pipeline.
– LUCENA CHESS is rebranding.
19.3.2025 20:02
