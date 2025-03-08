Are these words of Carl Gustav Jung the nostalgic musings of an old man past his best or are they an insightful comment on our age? We value the freedoms we have won, the advances we have made and the solidarities we experience with others around the planet. But do we pay attention to where we have come from? Do we write off our ancestors as pre-scientific, as people who have nothing to teach us moderns?
Jung was the renowned advocate of the unconscious in each of us and the collective unconscious of all of us. In his long life as a psychiatrist, he studied every avenue that might open up our knowledge of what is unconscious. He quickly grasped that mental illness could often be cured by helping a person become aware of what lay hidden below the surface of their lives.
There are different ways in which we become aware or wake up. Lent is one of them. When the scribe Ezra read the book of the Law to the people who had returned from exile they were ‘all in tears.’ They woke up and realised they had abandoned the ways of their ancestors and ended up as ‘discontents.’ It is no easy matter to probe our unconscious and interpret our dreams, as Jung did. But we are given these forty days to reflect on who we are and what we believe.
We can deflect our frustration on to someone like Trump, who seems not to care about the history of his own country or of others, some of which he hasn’t even heard of. We cannot do much about him. History will judge him. But we can do something about ourselves and our readings for the next forty days are like incoming drones that we can either repel or welcome.
