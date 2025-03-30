The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Statement on the Situation in Zimbabwe

Over the past few days, politicians from the warring ZANU PF factions have been trading insults at public gatherings and the media, pitting those supporting president Mnangagwa’s bid for a presidential term extension and those bidding for Vice President Chiwenga to be the successor.
These ZANU PF internecine succession squabbles have drawn, war veterans, security elements and agitated sectors of the society, a situation which can potentially spill into a civil war if left to implode.
President Mnangagwa and his allies want elections postponed from 2028 to 2030 to give him an extra two year beyond the constitutional set limit of 10 years.
In the past few days, there has been serious political brinksmanship on both sides of the ZANU PF factions including reshuffling of the military command, deployment of security forces amidst a planned protest on March 31. On March 28th, the country woke up to images of bombed cars at the offices of alleged pro-Mnangagwa officials.
It is in this light that the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is appealing to the political leaders in Zimbabwe to prioritize peace and dialogue to solve their differences in order to guarantee the safety of citizens’ and society.
We are worried that the volatile situation if not handled properly has a potential to plunge the country into a civil war as witnessed in South Sudan, and ultimately add to the hotspots of instability to the Southern African regional that is burdened by the DRC and Mozambican post-election conflicts.
The state resources which are being abused in this power-games are a huge opportunity cost
on public health, education and roads.
In line with the African Union’s call for “Silencing the Guns in Africa,” We are thus appealing to SADC to immediately dispatch its Panel of Elders to:
- Engage President Mnangagwa to stop the 2030 Agenda mantra
- Facilitate broad based dialogue with different stakeholders to ensure peace and constitutionalism in the country.
We firmly believe, only dialogue and peace will provide a conclusive and sustainable resolution of the current crisis in Zimbabwe.