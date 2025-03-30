17:12 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Statement on the Situation in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is facing an implosion and risks bringing instability to the Southern African region. Within the past months, Zimbabwe has been boiling as warring factions in the ruling party ZANU PF have been tussling over President Mnangagwa’s alleged attempts to extend his rule to 2030, thus violating the two term constitutional limits meant to end in the year 2028.