The Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe presents credentials to the Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority

Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu is a seasoned Foreign Service Officer with over 35 years of experience in various ministries and diplomatic missions of Zimbabwe. Before assuming his current role, he served as Permanent Secretary Grade 3 – Head of the President of Zimbabwe’s Secretariat and Chief of Staff. Throughout his distinguished career, Ambassador Mushayavanhu has held several high-level positions within the Government of Zimbabwe. He holds postgraduate diplomas in Management and Diplomacy and International Studies, and a Master of Arts in Economic History.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Mushayavanhu reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to supporting the mandate of the Authority. “Zimbabwe remains a strong supporter of the Authority’s vital mandate, ensuring the effective protection of the marine environment from potential impacts of activities in the Area, promoting scientific research and fostering the responsible development of deep-sea resources,” he stated.
Madam Secretary-General Carvalho welcomed Ambassador Mushayavanhu as the new Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe. “One of my priorities is ensuring that no one is left behind. It’s important for least developed countries such as Zimbabwe to have equal opportunities to engage in the Authority’s decision-making processes,” she said.
About the International Seabed Authority
The International Seabed Authority (the Authority) is an autonomous intergovernmental organization mandated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to manage the mineral resources of the seabed beyond national jurisdiction for the shared benefit of humankind. The Authority is committed to ensuring that all economic activities in the deep seabed, including mining, are regulated and responsibly managed using the best available scientific evidence for the benefit of all humankind.
