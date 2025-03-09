US$1,000 Reward For Information On Lioness Killing In Victoria Falls

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), a team from the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust was monitoring a collared lion when they came across a distressing scene. The remains of the lioness were found, with its flesh removed and its claws and head missing.
Another lion, an adult male, was discovered alive but trapped in a snare. The lion was successfully rescued and treated by veterinary doctors.
ZimParks, working with IMPI Zambezi Horse Safaris Antipoaching, Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust, and the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU), has appealed to anyone with credible information to assist in apprehending the poachers. Those with details can reach out via +263 774 008520 or +263 717 225436. Part of the statement reads:
On the morning of March 5th, a routine patrol led to the discovery of an adult male lion caught in a freshly set wire snare near the golf course.
Fortunately, he was found alive and was quickly attended to by National Parks and the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust. He was successfully darted, the snare removed and is expected to make a full recovery.
Tragically, at the same scene, the remains of a lioness were found, believed to be one of the Hippo Creek females.
Evidence suggests she was killed by a snare, but her body had been dismembered, with her legs, head, and large portions of meat removed.
In light of this, we are offering a $1000 reward for credible information that leads to the arrest of these criminals.