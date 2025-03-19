Vacancies for Labour Court Judges : Announcement by JSC

The Judicial Service Commission [JSC] has announced that there are eight vacancies to be filled for Judges of the Labour Court of Zimbabwe. The announcement was made in accordance with section 180(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which allows members of the public to nominate suitably qualified individuals for these positions.
Qualifications for Labour Court Judges
According to section 179 of the Constitution, to be considered for appointment as a judge of the Labour Court a candidate must be at least forty years old and either:
· be a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country where the common law is Roman-Dutch or English and English is an officially recognised language, or
· be qualified to practise as a legal practitioner:
· in Zimbabwe or in a country where the common law is Roman-Dutch and English is an officially recognised language, or
· (if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen) in a country where the common law is English and English is an officially recognised language
and the candidate must have been so qualified for at least seven years, whether continuously or not.
In addition, a candidate must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge.
Aspiring candidates will have to produce medical reports attesting to their physical and mental fitness.
Failure to disclose required information will result in a candidate being disqualified from being interviewed.
Nomination Forms and Submission
Members of the public can obtain nomination forms from:
· The office of the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission, at JSC House, No. 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare, or
· The office of the Provincial Magistrate at the magistrates court in each provincial centre at, Harare North, Harare South, Bulawayo Hwange, Gwanda, Chinhoyi, Masvingo, Marondera, Bindura, Gweru or Mutare.
Members of the public can also download nomination forms from the JSC website http://www.jsc.org.zw.
Completed nomination forms, including the nominee’s curriculum vitae, proof of professional qualifications, medical report, and certificate of registration as a legal practitioner, must be submitted to the JSC office at the above address, or to the office of any Provincial Magistrate in charge of a province, by close of business on the 3rd April 2025.
