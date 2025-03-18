18.3.2025 2:50
by Nehanda TV

ZIFA boss hints at increasing PSL teams and forming National First Division League

HARARE – Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi has hinted that the association is considering expanding the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to 20 teams as well as establishing a National First Division League.
ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume outside Town House with their respective officials (Picture via Facebook - Zimbabwe Football Association)
Currently, 18 teams compete in the PSL while there are four regional leagues to which each team that finishes at the top gets promoted.

Speaking at a press conference held at Harare Town House where ZIFA secured 40 hectares of land in High Glen for new offices through a partnership with the Harare City Council as revealed by Mayor Jacob Mafume, Magwizi said:

“As ZIFA, we are considering increasing the number of teams in the PSL from 18 to 20 by next year.

“Beyond that, we are also looking at introducing a National First Division League instead of the current regional leagues.”

This is not the first time ZIFA has discussed the formation of a National First Division League.

In November 2022, the then-acting ZIFA president, Gift Banda, and the executive committee resolved to establish the league, citing a constitutional provision.

ZIFA communicated the decision in a letter to the regional leagues.

“The executive committee resolved to embark on the national Division League in line with Section 10 of the Zifa Constitution.

“We are therefore inviting your top four clubs to join the inaugural league,” read the letter.

