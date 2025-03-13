Zim authorities intensify onslaught against dissent

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on Wednesday 12 March 2025 arrested and detained Ishmael Maukazuva, the Councillor for Ward 12 in Chivhu in Mashonaland East province, whom they accused of cyber-bullying and harassment.
ZRP officers accused Maukazuva of contravening the Data Protection Act, when he allegedly forwarded on a residents’ WhatsApp group, a video footage showing a woman allegedly criticising President Mnangagwa for reportedly mismanaging the economy and also passing on some insulting message against the ZANU PF political party leader.
Maukazuva, who is represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was detained overnight at a police station in Chivhu and was expected to appear at Chivhu Magistrates Court on Thursday 13 March 2025.
Maukazuva becomes the latest person to be arrested and charged on charges related to insulting President Mnangagwa among several people, who have been targeted by Zimbabwean authorities, who of late have intensified a clampdown against criticism of the country's leader.