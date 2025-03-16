ZIMRA Shuts Down Unity Village Flea Market In Bulawayo

Located in the city centre, Unity Village is one of the busiest markets, home to numerous traders selling a wide range of items, including clothing, footwear, mobile phones, accessories, and kitchenware.
In an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub, Unity Village’s head of security, Gilter Manasidze, confirmed that shops selling clothing, kitchenware, phones, and phone accessories had been closed.
However, ZIMRA said that vendors offering phone repair and other services were not targeted in the operation. Said Masanidze:
They are targeting those who are not paying duty, especially those who deal with clothing, mobile phones, and accessories. However, those who repair phones do not seem to be affected.
They have instructed us to compile all the stock and submit it to them so they can calculate how much duty is owed.
ZIMRA has escalated its nationwide crackdown on smuggling syndicates and tax evasion, aiming to bolster government revenue as the tax base continues to shrink due to the ongoing closure of businesses.