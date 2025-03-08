ZLHR STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Commemoration of IWD presents an opportunity for both women and men to celebrate the many milestones on the path to gender equality and the acts of determination and courage by ordinary women, who play extraordinary roles in their communities and countries.
In 2025, International Women’s Day is commemorated under the theme “For All Women And Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”
The theme emphasises the urgency of advancing gender equality and the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality and for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women grapple with, both in personal and professional spheres.
Conflict and crisis disproportionately affects girls and women as they bear the brunt of conflict, humanitarian crisis, food insecurity, climate change and environmental harm among other ills.
Despite significant progress for women’s rights registered since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995, gender inequality remains deeply entrenched in many societies with the world experiencing new and overlapping crises and the erosion of fundamental rights.
Advancing gender equality is critical to all areas of a healthy society, from reducing poverty to promoting the health, education, protection and the well-being of girls and boys.
In 2025, IWD is commemorated at a time of celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action amid growing insecurity and compounding crisis, fading trust in democracy and shrinking civic space.
The existence and persistence of gender inequality stagnates social progress and hence political leadership, investments and comprehensive policy reforms, are urgently needed to dismantle systemic barriers to achieving Sustainable Development Goal No.5 of Gender Equality, which speaks about achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.
In Zimbabwe, girls and women are faced with a roll back on human rights as they continue to face several barriers, which hamper their progress in all spheres of life including unjustified, arbitrary and unlawful arrests, prosecution and detention while some women bear the brunt of being evicted from their ancestral homes and having their properties demolished.
It is appalling that this is taking place and yet it is generally believed that when women succeed, nations are more safe, more secure and more prosperous.
ZLHR urges government to implement legislative and administrative measures that outlaw discrimination against women and promote their status and desist from marginalising and excluding them from economic, social and political spheres of life and enforcing the outlawing of child marriages.
ENDS
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Kodzero/Amalungelo House
No. 103 Sam Nujoma Street, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: (+263 8677005347, +263 242 764085/705370/708118
Email: info@zlhr.org
www.zlhr.org.zw
FOLLOW US:@ZLHRLAWYERS ON X| ZIMBABWE LAWYERS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
ON FACEBOOK
—
You received this message because you are subscribed to the Google Groups “zlhrpress” group.
To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to zlhrpress+unsubscribe@googlegroups.com.
To view this discussion visit https://groups.google.com/d/msgid/zlhrpress/CALQChzT8ZEV3bcW5gqeh138YAUB528FCwvoRMaANWdwm9uusLg%40mail.gmail.com.