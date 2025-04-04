Daniel Garwe calls Blessed Geza a “dog,” says “we are looking for its owner”

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are currently embroiled in a bitter succession battle, with Mnangagwa refusing to endorse Chiwenga as his successor. Geza has been advocating for Mnangagwa’s removal and has publicly declared his support for Chiwenga.
However, it remains unclear whether Chiwenga is involved in Geza’s activities.
Garwe, who has been at the forefront of advocating for the extension of Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028, has sensationally claimed that Geza is a proxy for someone else.
“Geza ndi bhoki!!! Tirikutsvaga muridzi wa bhoki. (Geza is a dog; we are looking for the owner of the dog.
“If you want to know who the owner of a dog is, beat it so hard that the owner comes out. We will beat the dog until its owner comes out,” Garwe stated.
Top Zanu-PF officials including Garwe believe that Geza, who is a fugitive, is hiding somewhere in South Africa. He is wanted by the Zimbabwean police for allegedly insulting and undermining the President. He is also accused of inciting public violence.
A few weeks ago, Geza, the former intelligence officer, called for an uprising against Mnangagwa’s government. The revolts which were supposed to take place on the 31st of March turned into massive stay-away across Zimbabwe.
On Wednesday, Geza claimed that the President was suffering from vascular dementia and they were planning to impeach him so that he could rest.
“We are impeaching him so that he can rest. Mnangagwa is no longer mentally fit to lead the country, he is suffering from vascular dementia; we have got copies of his medical results,” Geza said in the video.
“His doctors have already told him; his family is aware, and the looting mafia is also aware.”
Geza, on Monday evening called off the protests saying he had received intelligence that Sean Mnangagwa, the President’s son, wanted to frame him for terrorism.