Eddie Cross apologizes to the first family

On Monday, the 31st of March, I gave an interview to a South African television Station regarding the stay away that took place that day across the country. In that interview I stated that one of the reasons for this event was dissatisfaction with the very substantial corruption taking place across the country. I also stated that the Presidents family were involved.
On Tuesday I requested a meeting with the President and told him that I recognised that I should not have involved his family, and I apologized unreservedly. He expressed concern about the substance of my general allegations on the magnitude of corruption and asked that I substantiate this. I agreed to provide him with a dossier of what I understand is going on. On the issue of his children being involved, he asked who was implicated and I identified 3 of his sons.
On Wednesday I returned to State House to discuss this further with the three men involved and I outlined what I was hearing but could not provide firm evidence to support these allegations and rumors. I again apologized and said I would withdraw my statement on this matter.
