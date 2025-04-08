CHITUNGWIZA – A 7-month-old baby drowned in a 20-litre bucket of water in Seke on Sunday, police have said.
The incident according to a police post on its official X handle, occurred at Mhonda Village in Seke.
Police said “the victim’s mother had left him sleeping on the bed while she was conducting household chores”.
The sad incident follows the death of a 1 year 5 month old baby girl at a Nkayi village on Friday after a house in which she was left sleeping was gutted by fire.
The mother of the child had left the victim lying on the bed while accompanying the victim’s brother to school.