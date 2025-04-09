Harare loses millions as delay in appointing finance director drags on

The Harare Residents’ Trust (HRT) says the failure to finalise the recruitment process — which was reportedly completed in February — has left the city vulnerable to financial mismanagement and corruption.
The position has remained vacant since 2018, with a series of acting finance directors occupying the role over the years. The current acting finance director, Godfrey Kusangaya, has held the post on a contract extended beyond retirement age.
Recruitment of a substantive finance director has stalled despite the process being debated in full council earlier this year. The matter was referred back to the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee and has not returned to council for approval, according to HRT.
The group accuses some councillors, senior officials and the Local Government Board of deliberately delaying the process, alleging that the leadership vacuum is enabling looting and financial irregularities.
The position was advertised twice — first in 2023, and again in October 2024 — after initial efforts collapsed over governance concerns raised by the Local Government Board.
Interviews were held in February this year at a Harare hotel, overseen by both city officials and representatives from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.
“The lack of a substantive finance director is weakening financial oversight and allowing corruption to thrive,” said HRT in a statement.
The last substantive finance director, Tendai Kwenda, was suspended and dismissed in 2018 over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.
His predecessor, Justin Mandizha, appointed from the private sector, was also forced out after clashing with councillors and officials over financial reforms.
Since then, multiple acting directors have rotated through the role, some later facing corruption charges or moving to other councils.
HRT says the leadership gap has affected financial planning, revenue collection, and service delivery in Harare, with critical departments reportedly struggling to access funds.
“Payments are being made without due diligence, and council is losing millions of US dollars through dubious procurement deals,” the trust said.
The group is calling on the Ministry of Local Government to intervene and ensure the appointment process is completed urgently.
“The residents of Harare deserve transparent leadership and financial accountability,” said HRT.Post published in: Featured