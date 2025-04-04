HARARE – A newborn baby has been rescued alive after being dumped under a bridge in Harare.
Police said the baby boy was found wrapped in a black duffle bag under the Mukuvisi River bridge at the intersection of Manchester Road and Craster Road in Southerton on April 1.
“The baby was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment. We ask anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
Economic hardships and legal restrictions on abortion are blamed for the high incidence of baby dumping in Zimbabwe.