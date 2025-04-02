In a statement posted online, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dismissed the allegations, saying the woman in question was not part of the force.

“The ZRP dismisses social media posts claiming that this lady is a member of ZRP Glen Norah. Police records are clear—she is not a member of ZRP. The law will take its course if it is proved that she is impersonating the police in her activities,” the statement read.

The clarification follows claims from online activists that the woman was working with security agencies to monitor protesters. One post alleged that, after reviewing footage, it had been confirmed that she was a police officer residing in Glen Norah and driving a Mercedes-Benz.

The allegations have fuelled speculation about the presence of plainclothes officers at anti-government demonstrations. However, the police insist the woman has no links to the force.

Curiously, soon after the interview, the journalists who interviewed her were briefly detained by the police and were later released.

The protests on March 31 were called for by war veteran Blessed Geza, a former intelligence officer who has become an outspoken critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Geza urged Zimbabweans to demonstrate against what he described as poor governance and attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond constitutional limits.

Ahead of the protests, police were deployed across major cities, with security forces stationed at key locations to prevent gatherings. Businesses, schools, and public transport services were affected, as many Zimbabweans opted to stay home rather than risk confrontation with authorities.

In Harare, small groups of demonstrators attempted to gather but were quickly dispersed by police using tear gas. Journalists covering the protests were briefly detained, raising concerns over press freedom.

The government has maintained that it acted lawfully in preventing unrest. However, the heavy security response and reports of arrests have further highlighted tensions over Zimbabwe’s political future.