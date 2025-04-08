Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 5th April 2025

Post published in: Featured
https://www.flickr.com/photos/
zimbabwevigil/54437440608/ sizes/z/
For since the March 2002 stolen presidential election and the 2000 June Parliamentary elections before it, Zimbabwe has not known any free, fair, and credible elections. The Zimbabwe Vigil has, therefore, vowed to continue fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe as reflected by a free, fair, and credible election.
The Vigil’s position is like water and oil when compared to the recent Geza Movement call for the replacement of ZANU PF’s Mnangagwa by his Vice, Chiwenga. It is ZANU PF that messed up Zimbabwe’s economy and butchered its budding democracy and to have a call to arms, seeking to replace ZANUPF by itself, does not make any sense at all.
Vigil activists laughed at the idea that Zimbabwe’s populace would rise en masse in support of the Geza Movement. If anything, they rightly stayed away from the 31 March 2025 failed Geza street demonstration. Talking about the 31 March 2025, activists wondered where Geza and his comrades were as there was notably no leadership, strategy, or direction at the demo. Rumour has it that Cde Geza and his friends were hiding in South Africa, whilst calling upon poor civilians to risk their lives by going on the streets on their behalf.
It is also strange that Cde Geza had to suspend demonstrations after the ‘stay away’, citing intelligence suggesting plans by Sean Mnangagwa to bomb some targets and blame the bombings on Cde Geza. He claimed this was calculated to label him a terrorist. This is despite claiming responsibility for the 3 or 4 car bombings that happened in Harare in the run-up to the 31/03/2025 demo.Cde Geza should know from now on that whatever terror activity happens in Zimbabwe, going forward, will be blamed on him and his associates.
Vigil activists called for unity against ED’s efforts to remove term limits in the country’s constitution to afford him unlimited rule, his 2030 agenda (plunder of national resources and unbridled corruption). They also called for ZANU PF to go, to save Zimbabwe.
Thanks to those who came today: Shepherd Gandanga, Blessing Harry, Kudzwai Madhodha, Munashe Madziyauswa, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa, Chantelle Manyande, Dumisani Manyande, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Mellisa Mbavarira, Dumisani Nyathi and Ephraim Tapa. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/
photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/ 72177720324930035.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 19th April from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil : https ://www.
facebook.com/zimbabwevigil
ROHR: https://www.
facebook.com/Restoration-of- Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
ZAF: https://www.
facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe- Action-Forum-ZAF/ 490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
8.4.2025 16:14
Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 5th April 2025
Saturday saw activists gather in bright sunshine outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London for yet another Vigil to mourn the death of democracy in Zimbabwe.