HARARE – Ten people were injured on Wednesday evening after a light aircraft flying from Harare to Kafue National Park in Mozambique was forced to make an emergency landing at an air strip in Mbire, Mashonaland Central.
Witnesses said the Beech 200 Super King Air (Registration ZS-TAE) attempted a landing at Kanyemba airstrip but overshot the runway, stopping in the middle of tall grass.
Tengo Mugonapanja, the local village head, told the ZBC that the plane was flying tourists from Harare to a game park in Mozambique.
He said the passengers suffered minor injuries and the pilot had appeared “visibly shaken.”
The aircraft will require some repairs before it can fly again.