BULAWAYO- Three people died and 18 others were injured after a Stallion Cruise bus and two haulage trucks collided along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.
The crash happened at around 6.30PM near the first tollgate in Umguza. Police said the bus driver “encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic after trying to overtake a Volvo haulage truck,” leading to a head-on collision with another truck travelling in the opposite direction.
“Prior to the head on, the bus swerved to the right side hitting the truck which was going in the same direction from rear right corner of the trailer,” police said in a statement. “As result of the head on collision, one male person was thrown from the bus into truck’s front passenger seat and he died on the spot and another female passenger who was in the oncoming truck also died because of the impact of the collision.”
A third victim died in hospital on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to three. Police said 18 other passengers sustained various injuries and were ferried to local hospitals for treatment.
The bus and both trucks were extensively damaged.
Police believe the crash was caused by “speeding, overtaking error, inattention and misjudgment by the bus driver,” and say a charge of culpable homicide is being preferred against him.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Msebele Nomalanga urged motorists to be cautious on the roads.
“Police is appealing to motorists to exercise due care, avoid overspeeding, be patient on our roads and to always follow road traffic regulations so as to avoid loss of lives,” she said.