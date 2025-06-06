HARARE – Six people died on Sunday in a head-on collision between a Honda Fit and a truck near Mutare, police said.
The driver of the Honda Fit driving towards Mutare with six people on board attempted to overtake a tractor at a blind spot and rammed into a Sino Howo truck headed in the opposite direction on the Harare-Mutare road, police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
The accident happened at around 7.30PM.
“As a result of the crash, all six occupants of the Honda Fit vehicle died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem,” Nyathi said.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will release the names of victims after their next of kin have been notified.”
Police urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads and refrain from overtaking when it is not safe to do so.