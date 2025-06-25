BILL WATCH 18/2025 [25th June 2025]

[We regret the delay in issuing this bulletin, but we did not receive the Order Papers earlier]
Both Houses of Parliament are sitting this week. In this Bill Watch we shall outline the business they are expected to deal with, but please bear the following points in mind:
- When the National Assembly and the Senate adjourn, they set down all outstanding business on their Order Papers (i.e. their agendas) for the next appropriate sitting day. There is usually too much to be covered in one day, so whatever is not dealt with is postponed to the next appropriate day.
- Both Houses of Parliament can change the order in which they consider business.
THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Tuesday 24th June
Papers tabled
The following papers were laid on the table, to be dealt with later:
- 2024 annual report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
- 2024 annual report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
- SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of the Sentenced Prisoners
Bills dealt with
The Assembly dealt with the following Bills:
- Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill
The Bill was read the first time and referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee.
- Pipelines Amendment Bill
This Bill was also read for the first time and referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee.
Petition considered
- A petition on lack of piped water supply in Harare and Glenview – the report of the relevant portfolio committee on this petition was adopted
Motions debated
The Assembly debated the following motions:
- The establishment of a national institute of ideology – debate on this motion will be resumed at a later date.
- Setting aside zones for vendors, registration of vendors and prohibition against seizure of their wares – this motion was adopted
- Urging the promotion of community share ownership schemes in all constituencies – this motion was adopted
- Urging the Government to promote sign language – this motion was adopted.
Wednesday 25th June
Note: On Wednesdays, private members’ business has precedence over government business.
Questions set down for answer
Among questions set down for Ministers to answer in the National Assembly on Wednesday are questions on the following issues:
- Marketing Zimbabwe locally, regionally and internationally
- Deaths due to non-communicable diseases in 2024
- Deaths due to HIV/AIDS in 2025 compared with 2024
- Provision of bone implants for spinal surgery, hip replacements, etc
- Land degradation in Gwanda North caused by artisanal gold miners
- Lifting the ban on fishing in Lake Chivero
- Save River siltation
- Retrenchment of employees at Hippo Valley and Triangle
- Payment of ZIMSEC markers and moderators for the 2024 examinations
- Improving pensions and providing universal old-age pensions
- Provision of buses for civil servants in Bulawayo
- The starting date for the basic education assistance module (BEAM)
- Criteria for the disbursement of BEAM funds, particularly to rural schools
- Readiness of hotels for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
- Transfer of teachers teaching examination classes
- Measures to improve conditions for lecturers and academic staff at higher and tertiary educational institutions
- Electrification and maintenance of power lines
- The cost of and funding for the Trabablas interchange project
- Why the Government borrowed money in 2021 despite having access to IMF special drawing rights
- Ad hoc allowances payable to civil servants and members of the security services
- Disbursement of devolution funds to local authorities in five provinces
- Aligning the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act to the Constitution
- Details of deaths due to dog attacks from 2022 to 2024, and the policy on breeding and keeping dangerous dog breeds
- Title deeds for beneficiaries of fast-track land reform
- Review of law regarding sinking of boreholes and water harvesting
- Regulation of the growing and marketing of sesame seeds
- Measures to support businesses affected by current economic environment
- Compensation for victims of political violence
- Water quality in Lake Chivero
- The Geo-Pomona Waste Management Project and its shareholding
- Rehabilitation of roads and infrastructure
- Government’s policy on menstrual leave
- Uplifting marginalised communities
- Drug and substance abuse among women and young people
- Capacitation of small and medium enterprises
Parliamentary Committee reports
Reports to be considered for adoption by the Assembly will cover the following topics:
- The state of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug and substance abuse
- The 2024 Third Quarter budget performance report of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce
- Universal access to primary and secondary education
- The 2020 financial statements of Gweru City Council [link]
- State of the water supply in Bulawayo [link]
- Impact of the economic environment on the wholesale and retail sector
- The 2020 financial statements of Karoi Town Council
- The Civil Aviation Authority’s financial statements for 2020 [link]
- Review of the 2025 monetary policy statement [link]
- The CMED and Easy-Go Hiring and Travel (Pvt) Ltd
- Gender-based violence
- The third quarter Budget Performance Reports for the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development
- Projects being carried out by Verify Engineering and the National Biotechnology Authority
- The 2022 financial statements of Hurungwe Rural District Council
Reports on petitions to be considered
The Assembly will consider portfolio committee reports on:
- A petition from ACTIVISTA on the state of disaster risk management
- A petition from ZISCO Steel pensioners
Motions on the National Assembly order paper
Motions set to be debated by the Assembly will include the following topics:
- An open data portal for public institutions and State agencies
- The provision of waiting rooms for expectant mothers in rural hospitals
- Ensuring that local authorities fill vacant posts with substantive appointments rather than acting appointments
- Availability of school uniforms at reasonable prices
- Abolition of bank charges for balance enquiries
- Dealing with tuberculosis and silicosis among miners
- Protection of wetlands
- Fires in communal areas
- Improvement of water infrastructure in the country
- Prevention of child marriages, particularly in farming areas
- Declaration of the health situation to be a state of emergency
- Treatment of patients confined to mental institutions through drug abuse
- Youth quotas in the public service
- Tax relief for businesses supporting arts, sports and culture
- The establishment of a national institute of ideology
- Skin-lightening products
- Urging improvement in digital infrastructure, in schools and throughout the country
- Reply to the President’s speech.
Reports of constitutional commission to be considered
The Assembly will be asked to consider the following report:
- Report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in November 2024 to fill vacancies in local authorities
- 2024 report of the Judicial Service Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.
International agreements to be approved
The Assembly will be asked to approve:
- the African Charter on Statistics, signed in Addis Ababa on the 4th February 2009
- an agreement to operationalise the SADC Regional Development Fund
- SADC Protocol on the inter-state transfer of sentenced prisoners
Bill to be dealt with
The Assembly will deal with the following Bill:
- Medical Services Amendment Bill [link]
The Bill is due to undergo its Second Reading.
Thursday 26th June
The Assembly will continue business stood over from Wednesday.
THE SENATE
Tuesday 24th June
Papers tabled
The following papers were laid on the table, to be dealt with later:
- 2024 annual report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
- 2024 annual report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
- SADC Protocol on the Inter-State Transfer of the Sentenced Prisoners
Bill dealt with
The Senate dealt with the following Bill:
- Persons with Disabilities Bill [link]
The Bill was read a second time. It then passed its committee stage, with amendments. The amendments were referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee.
Wednesday 25th June
Reports of Constitutional Commissions to be considered
The Senate will be asked to consider the reports of the following constitutional Commissions:
- The Judicial Service Commission’s report for 2024
- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s report for 2024
- The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission’s report for 2024
- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s reports on by-elections in 2024 and 2025
International agreement to be approved
The Senate will be asked to approve:
- SADC Protocol on the inter-state transfer of sentenced prisoners
Thematic Committee reports to be considered
The Senate will be asked to adopt a reports on:
- Universal access to primary and secondary education
- Bulawayo’s water supply
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
- Respect for indigenous culture, customs and heritage
- Expansion of early childhood development centres
- Reply to the President’s speech
Thursday 26th June
Questions set down for answer
Among questions for Ministers to answer in the Senate on Thursday are questions on the following issues:
- Exemption of senior citizens from paying local authority rates and charges
- Exemption of war veterans from paying parking fees
- Amounts raised from card payments at health institutions
- Utilisation of funds raised from health levies and sugar tax
- Fees collected for verification certificates for nurses
- Revenue raised from the Learning and Materials Fund for 2025
- Revenue raised from export licences in 2025
- Revenue generated from hunting licences in 2025
- The humanitarian crisis in Palestine and the Israel-Iran conflict.
