Byo Cllrs call for urgent action on neglected recreational centres

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Speaking during a recent full council meeting at Bulawayo City Hall, Ward 5 Councillor Dumisani Nkomo drew attention to the dire condition of the city’s once-thriving sports and arts facilities.

“I would like to recommend that the committee seriously consider places such as Bellevue Recreational Club, which is now a bush, you can mistake it for a snake park. You can actually be bitten by puff adders there because it’s now a bush, and there has been no lease there for over 13 years,” said Nkomo.

He urged the council to fast-track efforts to reclaim and lease these spaces to individuals or organisations with the capacity to develop them.

“I appeal to the committee to expedite the process of identifying all recreational sites without valid leases. These places should be made available to entities capable of restoring and developing them,” he added.

Nkomo also cited the Salukazi Art Centre in Njube as a missed opportunity, blaming rigid council policies for stalling its development.

“Salukazi Art Centre managed to secure donor funding for a perimeter fence, but due to outdated by-laws and policies, they were prevented from proceeding. Yet they had the resources ready,” he said.

He called for an urgent review of the city’s policies to make them more adaptable to current economic and social realities.

“Our policies need to be revisited to ensure they are responsive to today’s environment. The context has changed, 50 years ago, people had disposable income. Today, many leases are neglected or collapsing,” Nkomo said.

He emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships as a solution.

“We need policies that encourage partnerships with those who have the financial means to invest in these facilities,” he said.

Revitalising recreational centres, Nkomo stressed, would significantly benefit the city’s youth, who lack access to proper spaces for sports, arts, and other developmental activities.

“This would help our young people immensely. Currently, they have no decent recreational areas. For example, Bellevue’s tennis courts have turned into ‘lizard courts’. The infrastructure exists, but our youth can’t enjoy these spaces. I urge the committee to revise the policies and incentivise corporate partners willing to engage in social responsibility projects,” he said.

Nkomo also criticised leaseholders who have neglected their obligations.

“We must end the practice of awarding 99-year leases to individuals only interested in running bars, without offering anything for the arts, sports, or youth development key pillars of our economy,” he warned.

Ward 22 Councillor Bruce Moyo echoed these concerns, highlighting the wider social impact of neglected recreational spaces on the city’s youth.

“On behalf of my generation, one that is grappling with drug abuse, substance addiction, and crime in Bulawayo, I stress that our young people are idle because there are no jobs, no opportunities, and no spaces for meaningful engagement,” said Moyo.

He urged the council to allocate land for recreational purposes in every ward.

“This committee must work closely with the town planning department to ensure that each ward has land earmarked for recreational centres. Such spaces would offer young people the chance to develop their talents and skills,” Moyo said.

He warned that without immediate action, Bulawayo would continue to suffer the consequences of youth unemployment and social decay.

“As local government leaders, if we fail to adopt effective measures to get our youth off the streets and away from drugs and crime, we will continue to suffer the fallout from problems we have the power to address,” he said.