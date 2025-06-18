Communique of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Meeting on Strategies to Defend the Constitution

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (The Coalition) on June 11, 2025, hosted an online discussion to deliberate on strategies to protect the constitution and promote a culture of constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.The discussion is part of The Coalition’s response to the continued maneuvers by Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, working in cahoots with some opposition elements to further mutilate the constitution for purposes of entrenching authoritarian rule and to move the country towards a one-party State.
The following key issues emerged from the meeting;
The unfolding economic and political crises in the country are characterized by a sharp decline in social service delivery, typical of the 2008 era.
The lack of accountability on the part of the Executive in terms of upholding the constitution and promoting constitutionalism. The intransigence on the part of the state to implement comprehensive economic and political reforms is quite evident
The failure by the Legislature to hold the Executive to account in terms of upholding the Constitution and the continued push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond his constitutionally mandated two five-year terms.
The complicit nature of the Legislature in the mutilation of the constitution for selfish political gains
The continued shrinking of the democratic space, as well as the weaponisation of the law, which continues to limit the ability of Civil Society Organisations to mobilize and hold the state to account
High levels of political polarization have led to intolerance and persecution of dissenting voices in Zimbabwe
The continued capture and weakening of institutions established to promote democracy in Zimbabwe.
Way forward
After a series of deliberations, the following strategies were adopted;
Mobilization of grassroots communities and public awareness remains key in building a critical mass capable of defending the Constitution and holding the government to account. The Coalition will capitalize on its membership and Constitutional Hubs established around the country. There is a critical need to target remote and marginalized areas in this regard.
Public interest litigation is key to defending the constitution and promoting a culture of constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.
Engaging regional and international bodies is key in amplifying the Zimbabwean crisis. The role of the Diaspora in this regard cannot be overemphasized.
Mobilizing Zimbabweans to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights, such as the right to demonstrate peacefully and to petition in defence of the Constitution,
Regional solidarity remains key, and in this regard, the Coalition will lobby regional solidarity partners as part of efforts to push for a regional approach to the Zimbabwean crisis.
Mobilizing citizens to engage their parliamentary representatives on the issue of constitutionalism in Zimbabwe with clear demands for respect of the constitution.
