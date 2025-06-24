By Ndumiso Tshuma

Speaking at the Convening of CSOs Networks for Collective Action meeting held on Friday in Bulawayo, Noble Hands Zimbabwe Executive Director and founder Willard Musiyarira called for greater inclusivity as the country transitions from the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

The meeting focused on strengthening civil society alliances on accountability and monitoring of gender equality in Zimbabwe.

“As a strategic opportunity to embed gender equality inclusion at the heart of Zimbabwe national development planning, all of us should act collectively to promote an inclusive accountable gender responsive development gender.” said Musiyarira.

He also urged government action, calling upon the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare to act swiftly to have measures and structures in place to support organisations with submission for registration under the newly PVO act.

Musiyarira also stressed the urgent need for the passage of several critical bills such as the Gender Equality Bill, National Youth Bill and the Disability Bill to make sure that Zimbabwe’s legislative framework guarantees gender equality and protects the rights of women, girls and youth, and persons with disabilities across all sectors.

“We urge the inclusion of men and boys in the campaign against gender based violence, promoting positive activities to foster gender equity,” Musiyarira said.

Musiyarira called for stronger partnerships between CSOs and the government.

“We encourage structured collaboration between CSO and government through institutionalised platforms for monitoring and evaluating gender responsive policy implementations,” he said, calling for full alignment of national laws with international standards.

“We call for the full alignment of the disability bill of the constitution of Zimbabwe, on 2021 disability policy and the international human rights instruments including the UNCRPD,” said Musiyarira.

Addressing the issue of drug and substance abuse among the youth, Musiyarira called for urgent measures that include community based treatment, integration and affected urban centres.

He emphasised the need for improved data collection.

“We recommend the recreation of the national monitoring and evaluation learning framework that collects gender disaggregated data to track and inform urban best decision making,” said Musiyarira.

Musiyarira also urged inclusive communication and fair resource distribution.

“We also call upon the government ministries and agencies of the government and donor community to adopt the inclusive information dissemination mechanism and ensure equitable distribution of resources and funding in all regions of Zimbabwe,” said Musiyarira.

Musiyarira issued a call to action for certain ministries to take immediate action.

“Our call to action, is to respectfully call upon the following to take immediate action: The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Zimbabwe Youth Council and the donor community,” said Musiyarira.

He stated that these institutions are encouraged to collaborate with civil society actors.

“These institutions are encouraged to collaborate with civil society actors to make sure that Zimbabwe development trajectory is inclusive and anchored on constitutional and international obligations,” said Musiyarira