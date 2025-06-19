HARARE – Former deputy finance minister David Chapfika died in a car crash on Thursday morning.

He would have been 68 next month.

Chapfika, a former MP for Mutoko South, was killed after his Mercedes fell off a bridge and landed on its roof.

The incident took place on the Harare-Shamva Road near Stordon Empire Farm in Goromonzi. Chapfika had a farm in the area.

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa described the former banker, who once chaired parliament’s public accounts committee, as “quite an intelligent and astute person in many things.”

David Chapfika’s Mercedes ML at crash site
