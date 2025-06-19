HARARE – Former deputy finance minister David Chapfika died in a car crash on Thursday morning.
He would have been 68 next month.
Chapfika, a former MP for Mutoko South, was killed after his Mercedes fell off a bridge and landed on its roof.
The incident took place on the Harare-Shamva Road near Stordon Empire Farm in Goromonzi. Chapfika had a farm in the area.
Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa described the former banker, who once chaired parliament’s public accounts committee, as “quite an intelligent and astute person in many things.”