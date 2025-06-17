Govt pledges Gukurahundi payouts

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Bulawayo, Chief Charumbira said traditional leaders would preside over confidential, victim-centered hearings across Matabeleland North and South, with compensation to be determined based on the unique circumstances of each case.

“The hearings are starting on June 26, 2025. So on the 26th of June, we expect each chief out there, hearing from the victims,” said Chief Charumbira.

He added the government is ready to provide reparations.

“And cases which come out well and legitimately so, that require compensation, the government is ready to compensate,” the chief said, stressing that, “each compensatory value would depend on the merits of the case.”

When asked about the scope and mechanism for compensation, Chief Charumbira said President Mnanagagwa would deal with it.

“Trust the President. The President himself has said people would be compensated. But quantum can’t be predetermined. For example, one would say three herd of cattle, one would say I lost 15. We can’t give the same amount. It depends on each case.”

Preparations, he added, had intensified since Friday, when the Steering Committee of the National Council of Chiefs met to finalise logistical arrangements for the programme.

“From Friday, the chairing committee discussed these issues mainly with respect to logistical arrangements. On Saturday, all the chiefs from the two provinces, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South met and were given the opportunity to report on the outcomes of the awareness programme, how things went in their areas.”

Although the President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo, was present at the briefing, he did not speak, with Chief Charumbira noting that, “he lost his voice from flu.”

Chief Charumbira reiterated the programme was endorsed at the highest level of government.

“This programme is led by the National Council of Chiefs, chaired by Chief Mtshane Khumalo. The National Council of Chiefs reports to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is our principal, who also ensures that we have resources to enable the programme to move forward,” he said

“I want to repeat that this programme was endorsed by the President himself, who decided to open up on issues of Gukurahundi to allow individuals, call them victims, as individuals, families, or groups, to be able to submit their grievances to their local chief.”

The chiefs began awareness campaigns in their respective areas on May 27, 2025.

“Awareness meaning chiefs addressed people in their communities to make them aware that the President has opened up on this issue and is allowing people to make submissions through the chief,” said Chief Charumbira.

To support the chiefs, each will be assisted by a 14-member local panel that includes elders, religious leaders, women, youth and counsellors.

“The chief is the presiding officer and has nominated already two, three elders from that community – wise men, elders, who know culture in that community. We have also brought in religious leaders, pastors, reverends from that particular community, not from outside.”

“We then said we need to have people, women, so that sometimes they have special interests. So women are represented. The youth… because we are building peace for the future. Experts or people who are good at counselling.”

Two rapporteurs per area will be responsible for recording proceedings using iPads, laptops, cameras, and other tools, with all information stored under the custody of the chief.

Chief Charumbira stressed that all members of the panel would be drawn from the chief’s jurisdiction to preserve cultural integrity.

“Everything is according to the values, traditions of the people in that particular chieftainship.”

On diaspora participation, Chief Charumbira said while hearings would not be held outside Zimbabwe, arrangements could be made for individuals to present their cases in person later in the year.

“Just like any judicial, this is a quasi-judicial proceeding. No one can then address a court from Botswana addressing the court in Bulawayo. It’s imperative that if you really have a good case, come, talk to the chief. They will give you a date in September, for example… But our chiefs cannot go and sit in Botswana or South Africa,” he said.

The outreach is expected to run for no more than six months.

“It’s difficult to say when (it will end). But roughly, it can take three months to four months. Five, six months. Ideally, we don’t want it to go beyond six months. We believe maybe one or two, three chiefs may go that far. And as you know, the volume of work, meaning the number of victims will differ from chief to chief.”

Asked whether the final report of the outreach will be made public, Chief Charumbira said: “I Can’t say. We will submit a report to the President. He will receive and then proceed as he deems fit.”

He claimed this programme was an opportunity for victims.

“Let us not look at possible stumbling blocks only. Let us celebrate, like the media, this opportunity granted by the President, which, as you know, prior to 2017, you were not allowed to talk about Gukurahundi. The President said let’s talk about it. If aggrieved, naturally, then you go to a quasi-judicial setting. That’s an opportunity in your life that should be celebrated,” Chief Charumbira said.

Chief Charumbira concluded by encouraging people to identify and approach their traditional leaders to participate in the hearings.

“Even if only one family member is left, neighbours can testify. Communities know. Even people not related know what happened.”