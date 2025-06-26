Around the world, the 26th June is observed as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The day serves as a reminder of our shared global responsibility to end all forms of torture, uphold human dignity and ensure justice and support for survivors.
Legal Protections and Gaps in Zimbabwe
Although section 53 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly prohibits torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, there is still no legislation that defines torture as a specific offence or provides mechanisms for enforcement. This gap in our law makes it difficult to investigate and prosecute cases of torture and leaves survivors without adequate remedies.
Reports of torture continue to emerge, especially in the context of arrests, detention, and politically sensitive situations, yet there is little accountability for the perpetrators. Their continuing impunity weakens constitutional protections and undermines the rule of law.
To address this legislative gap, Veritas has submitted a petition to Parliament, calling for the ratification of the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT) and for a law to be enacted to criminalise torture in compliance with Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international human rights obligations. The petition is accompanied by a detailed Model Anti-Torture Bill developed by Veritas [link], setting out a legal definition of torture in line with UNCAT, as well as measures to prevent torture and to provide redress and rehabilitation for victims.
The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission
The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission [ZICC] was established by Act of Parliament under section 210 of the Constitution; the Commissioners were appointed in September 2024.
ZICC is mandated to receive and investigate complaints from the public about misconduct by members of security services, including the police, the Defence Forces, and intelligence agencies. Its role is critical in providing civilian oversight, promoting accountability, and preventing impunity for acts of torture and other human rights violations. If ZICC is provided with adequate resources and independence to become fully operational, it has the potential to serve as a credible mechanism to ensure accountability, offering victims of torture a path to justice and contributing to the broader goal of institutional reform and the prevention of future abuses.
Conclusion
Torture is a grave violation of human rights and has no place in a constitutional democracy which Zimbabwe aspires to be. Parliament and the Government must take the next crucial step by acceding to UNCAT, criminalising torture and ensuring that victims have access to justice.