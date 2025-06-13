Nedbank donates Orthopaedic equipment to Mpilo Hospital

By Ndumiso Tshuma

The donation was officially handed over during a ceremony at the hospital on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank’s Head of Origination and Sales, Harry Harrise, acknowledged the hospital’s long-standing challenges in accessing essential medical equipment.

“From what I gathered from officials at Mpilo, the hospital has been using ordinary beds simply because there were no resources for proper orthopaedic equipment,” Harrise said.

He described the situation as a reflection on the corporate sector’s failure to provide adequate support.

“It’s certainly a bad reflection on us, the corporate community, because we can and should be doing more,” he added.

Harrise said that while the donation may appear modest, it has the potential to make a meaningful difference to patient care.

“We believe that this small gesture will go a long way in easing the stress and pain endured by patients,” he said.

He also pointed out that Mpilo serves a wider region beyond Bulawayo.

“The hospital’s catchment area is not limited to Bulawayo, it includes Matabeleland and even the Midlands, as patients travel from far afield to access services here,” he noted.

Harrise linked the donation to Nedbank’s wider involvement in sport, explaining that many sports injuries are orthopaedic in nature.

“Nedbank has a strong presence in sports such as rugby, netball and cycling. Injuries in these disciplines often affect the limbs, so this donation is also aligned with our interest in supporting athletes’ recovery in the future,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting public healthcare institutions.

“We are here to extend our gratitude and to offer this small but meaningful contribution,” he said.

Mpilo Central Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, welcomed the donation, saying it would help ease the hospital’s operational challenges amid economic hardship.

“We have fallen on hard times as a country and as a hospital. It’s not that we don’t know what good equipment looks like, it’s that the pockets are shallow,” Dzvanga said.

He spoke of the constant challenge of balancing patient needs against limited resources.

“With just one dollar, we must decide how best to use it. Patients want blankets, food, medication many things and we must carefully balance these needs,” he explained.

Dr Dzvanga praised hospital staff for keeping the institution running despite difficult conditions.

“We should be counted among miracle workers. Keeping a large hospital running with almost nothing is like driving a car without fuel and still arriving in Harare whether pushed or pulled, you still get there. That’s how we operate here,” he said.

He explained that the hospital had approached various companies for support.

“We reached out to 20 or 30 companies we thought might understand our plight. Only Nedbank responded,” he revealed.

Dr Dzvanga stressed the importance of transparency when working with corporate donors.

“We never dictate what companies should give. They tell us what they can afford, and we plan around that,” he said.

He added that the hospital discourages direct cash donations to avoid misuse.

“We always advise: don’t give us money. Once it’s in the coffers, it gets spent on fuel, bolts, polish or vegetables and suddenly there’s nothing visible to show for it. People rightly ask: what happened to the money? But the answer isn’t clear,” Dzvanga said.

He encouraged other companies to consider in-kind donations tailored to what they can afford.

“We simply ask companies to tell us their budget, and we’ll suggest what can be done within that amount,” he said.