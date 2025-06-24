Officials urge review of gender bill to address men’s representation

By Ndumiso Tshuma

The bill, designed to align with Zimbabwe’s constitutional principles and development goals, has sparked debate over whether its focus on women unintentionally excludes the challenges faced by men in communities across the country.

Thabiso Nyathi, an administrative officer at the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, warned that without careful balancing, the legislation could undermine the country’s broader goal of gender parity.

“The Gender Equality Bill has been more about women’s empowerment, but when we return to the communities, men are also part of the equation,” Nyathi said. “It appears men are being sidelined. We are promoting women while neglecting men’s challenges of representation.”

Nyathi stressed that the bill must reflect Zimbabwe’s 50/50 campaign, which targets equal representation of both men and women in all spheres of life.

“We are supposed to work within the framework of the 50/50 campaign. If the bill focuses solely on women, we risk creating another gap, this time for men,” he said. “Men are also asking: who will represent us?”

The delay in finalising the bill also coincides with concerns over Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the five-year economic blueprint guiding the country towards its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy.

Some stakeholders argued that women remain largely disconnected from NDS1 opportunities, limiting their ability to fully benefit from national development programmes.

“We need to encourage women to participate actively, especially when new laws are being drafted,” Nyathi said. “Their voices must be heard, not to elevate women above men, but to maintain the principle of balance set by the 50/50 campaign.”

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission also moved to reassure the public that reports of gender-related discrimination or abuse are treated with strict confidentiality.

Agripha Mabhandi, the commission’s investigative officer, said all cases are handled discreetly, protecting the identity of complainants.

“When someone reports in person, we are guided by investigative ethics, confidentiality is key,” Mabhandi said. “We focus on the case, not the individual. Each report is treated as a national concern because many others may suffer in silence.”

Mabhandi added that the commission offers various reporting channels, including anonymous submissions and toll-free lines.

As consultations continue, the Gender Equality Bill’s fate remains uncertain. But officials say resolving the inclusivity concerns is essential before the draft law is ready for parliamentary debate.

If passed, the bill is expected to become a landmark measure shaping Zimbabwe’s long-term efforts to achieve genuine gender equality under Vision 2030.