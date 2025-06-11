OK Zimbabwe Edges Closer To US$30 Million Capital Raise

This development was shared in a further cautionary announcement released on June 4, 2025, following an earlier advisory issued on May 2.
In the statement, the company’s board of directors advised shareholders and the investing public that full details of the transaction will be disclosed in due course. The statement reads:
Further to the cautionary announcement dated 2 May 2025, Directors of OK Zimbabwe Limited wish to advise shareholders and the investing public that discussions regarding the proposed capital raise in the sum of up to US$30 million are now at an advanced stage and are nearing finalisation.
Further details will be announced in due course. The Company will then publish a circular to shareholders incorporating notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Members for the purpose of considering and approving the capital raise.
Accordingly, shareholders and the investing public are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company’s shares.
Further announcements will be made in accordance with regulatory requirements as and when there are material developments.